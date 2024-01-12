1,643 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jabil by 93.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $129.29 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

