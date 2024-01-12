2,396 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.61 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

