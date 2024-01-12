240 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Paychex stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

