26,027 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

ULTA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.