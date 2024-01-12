4,587 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

