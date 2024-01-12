5,092 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $212.07 and a one year high of $274.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

