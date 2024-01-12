53,692 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

