6,368 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 73.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 30.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

