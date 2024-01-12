6,414 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $379.61 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

