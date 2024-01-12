ABCMETA Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $866,679.00 and approximately $19.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,966.37 or 1.00123215 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00238843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000866 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $26.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.