abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

