abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,168 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

