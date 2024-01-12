Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGI opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

