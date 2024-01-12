Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 130,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.