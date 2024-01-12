Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 130,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.63.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
