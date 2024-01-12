Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

