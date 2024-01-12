Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

