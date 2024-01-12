agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. agilon health has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after buying an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

