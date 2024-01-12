Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE ALK opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,712,000 after purchasing an additional 358,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

