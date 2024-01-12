Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.85%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

