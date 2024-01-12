Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Down 0.7 %

Alkermes stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,870,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after purchasing an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.