Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 55,086 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,086 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $75,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $213.20. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

