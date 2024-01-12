Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of TriMas worth $65,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriMas by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 157.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of TriMas by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.59. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

