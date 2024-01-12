Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656,941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

