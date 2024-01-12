Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $68.79 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $68,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,968,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC opened at $9.97 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

