Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $69.70 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

