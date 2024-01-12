Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $72,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.