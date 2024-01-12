Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,166 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $82,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 15.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Tesla by 6.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $247.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

