Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $60,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kyndryl by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kyndryl by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kyndryl by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kyndryl by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 78,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 9.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

