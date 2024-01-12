Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

