Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.85.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $195.08 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.