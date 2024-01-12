Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) versus American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Financial Survey

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altarea SCA and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent 24.51% 5.36% 3.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altarea SCA and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 8 0 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

This table compares Altarea SCA and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.69 $273.14 million $1.04 34.39

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Altarea SCA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

(Get Free Report)

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

