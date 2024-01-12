Altrius Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

