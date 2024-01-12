Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Roche comprises about 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Roche by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

