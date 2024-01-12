Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $685,000 Holdings in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 11.11% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DIVD opened at $31.59 on Friday. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Altrius Global Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

