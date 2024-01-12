Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 705 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 310.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

