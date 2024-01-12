Altrius Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $87.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

