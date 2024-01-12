Altrius Capital Management Inc Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

