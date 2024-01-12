Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.12. Amarin shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 11,309,858 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Get Amarin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMRN

Amarin Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.56 million. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $4,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Amarin by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 2,144,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.