American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.240-5.340 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

