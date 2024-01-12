Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.84. 58,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

