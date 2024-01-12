Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $303.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

