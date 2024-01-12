Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Down 4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.46. 857,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,336,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

