Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price at $10.93

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. William Blair upgraded Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of ALLK opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
