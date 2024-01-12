Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $10.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.63. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

TSCO stock opened at $221.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

