Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT at $87.42

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.42.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of OKTA opened at $83.78 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,952. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

