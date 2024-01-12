Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

