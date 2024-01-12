AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANGO stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $241.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 574,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,054,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 486,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.