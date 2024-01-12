AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $321.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $351.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.07.

AON stock opened at $298.68 on Monday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

