Aon plc (AON) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $16.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $298.68 on Friday. AON has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,171,000 after buying an additional 555,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,008,000 after purchasing an additional 256,672 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

