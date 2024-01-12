Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

